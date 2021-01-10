Peter Cullen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Auld” Peter Cullen has Died .

“Auld” Peter Cullen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today the sad news of "Auld" Peter Cullen passing away was broken to us. Our RSC mourns the loss of Peter as he was a member of the bus from boy to man, over 80 years membership and took on the role of president, All members pass on their condolences onto the Cullen family — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿WISHAW LOYAL🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@WishawLoyal) January 10, 2021

WISHAW LOYAL @WishawLoyal Today the sad news of “Auld” Peter Cullen passing away was broken to us. Our RSC mourns the loss of Peter as he was a member of the bus from boy to man, over 80 years membership and took on the role of president, All members pass on their condolences onto the Cullen family