Peter Cullen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Auld” Peter Cullen has Died .

By | January 10, 2021
0 Comment

Peter Cullen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Auld” Peter Cullen has Died .

“Auld” Peter Cullen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

WISHAW LOYAL @WishawLoyal Today the sad news of “Auld” Peter Cullen passing away was broken to us. Our RSC mourns the loss of Peter as he was a member of the bus from boy to man, over 80 years membership and took on the role of president, All members pass on their condolences onto the Cullen family

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.