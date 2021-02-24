Peter Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter S. Davis, Highlander Producer has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

📷 Peter S. Davis, Highlander Producer, Dies at 79 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter S. Davis, producer of the Highlander feature films and television series. He helped transform the Christopher Lambert film… https://tmblr.co/ZeMW_oZm4oxrWa00

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.