Peter Dostis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :local CEO and dad has been identified as the victim of a tragic drowning at Thirteenth Beach on Saturday.

Peter Dostis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are shocked and saddened to hear of Peter Dostis’s passing on the weekend. Our hearts break for his family. As CEO @RunwayHQ_Co , he grew the influence of the start up accelerator across the state. We worked closely with Peter and will miss him greatly. https://t.co/1neujYiG6P — Committee for Geelong (@Comm4Geelong) January 25, 2021

