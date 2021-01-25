Peter Dostis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :local CEO and dad has been identified as the victim of a tragic drowning at Thirteenth Beach on Saturday.

Peter Dostis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Committee for Geelong @Comm4Geelong We are shocked and saddened to hear of Peter Dostis’s passing on the weekend. Our hearts break for his family. As CEO @RunwayHQ_Co , he grew the influence of the start up accelerator across the state. We worked closely with Peter and will miss him greatly. Quote Tweet Geelong Advertiser @geelongaddy · 3h A local CEO and dad has been identified as the victim of a tragic drowning at Thirteenth Beach on Saturday. http://bit.ly/3iJsMTJ

