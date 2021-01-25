Peter Edgeworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Peter Edgeworth Lillie AM FANZCA has Died .

Dr Peter Edgeworth Lillie AM FANZCA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with sadness that I hear of the loss of Dr Peter Edgeworth Lillie AM FANZCA who passed away on Thursday 21 January. He served as Head of Dept of #Anaesthesia & #Pain Management at Flinders Medical Centre, @ASA_Australia Treasurer and @ANZCA primary examiner. pic.twitter.com/ROlnInC3iT — Scott C Y Ma 馬陳耀 (@scruff888) January 24, 2021

