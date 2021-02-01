Peter Fay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Senior Judge of the @EleventhCircuit Peter T. Fay has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
There are now two judges who have served on the Court since its split from the Fifth Circuit in 1981: Senior Judges Tjoflat and Anderson. https://t.co/UR0eGWdKQt
— U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (@EleventhCircuit) February 1, 2021
