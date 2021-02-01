Peter Fay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Senior Judge of the @EleventhCircuit Peter T. Fay has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Senior Judge of the @EleventhCircuit Peter T. Fay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Senior Judge of the @EleventhCircuit Peter T. Fay has passed away at the age of 92. There are now two judges who have served on the Court since its split from the Fifth Circuit in 1981: Senior Judges Tjoflat and Anderson. https://t.co/UR0eGWdKQt — U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (@EleventhCircuit) February 1, 2021

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit @EleventhCircuit Senior Judge of the @EleventhCircuit Peter T. Fay has passed away at the age of 92. There are now two judges who have served on the Court since its split from the Fifth Circuit in 1981: Senior Judges Tjoflat and Anderson.

NOTICE.