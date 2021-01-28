Peter Fletcher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Captain Peter Fletcher has Died .

former Captain Peter Fletcher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It’s with great sadness that today we learnt of the passing of our former Captain Peter Fletcher. Peter was a great character and raconteur and will be missed on matchday by all at the club. We pass on our sincere condolences to Peter’s family and friends- Good Night Peter – RIP pic.twitter.com/C5tBzaRHtO — ROCHDALE CC (@RochdaleCricket) January 28, 2021

