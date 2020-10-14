Peter Fox Smith Death – Dead :Peter Fox Smith Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Peter Fox Smith has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Scott Finn on Twitter: “A legend at @vprnet, Peter Fox Smith, has passed away. Peter produced a weekly Saturday afternoon radio program featuring opera and music for 40 years with his technician and friend Sam Sanders. More about his incredible life here: ”

/474x/82/89/01/828901af5a214a84a952f096b62b3a01.jpg” width=”288″ />

A legend at @vprnet, Peter Fox Smith, has passed away. Peter produced a weekly Saturday afternoon radio program featuring opera and music for 40 years with his technician and friend Sam Sanders. More about his incredible life here: https://t.co/0qRcyaCCHA — Scott Finn (@radiofinn) October 14, 2020

Tributes

———————— –