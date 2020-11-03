Peter Goodwright Death -Dead : Peter Goodwright who appeared in the last ever radio episode of Hancock’s Half Hour has Died .

By | November 3, 2020
0 Comment

Peter Goodwright Death -Dead : Peter Goodwright who appeared in the last ever radio episode of Hancock’s Half Hour has Died .

Peter Goodwright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Tony Hancock on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Peter Goodwright who appeared in the last ever radio episode of Hancock’s Half Hour. He played an impressionist who used Hancock’s voice without permission in a tv advert. Based on a real court case brought by Alistair Sim

Tributes 

David Stuart Davies wrote
What a week! All passed away: Sean Connery, Bobby Ball, Peter Goodwright, John Sessions. Did they know something we don’t?

Graham Kemp wrote
Back in the day there was Peter Goodwright and Mike Yarwood, both unbelievably talented impressionists and worth staying up for. A sad day.

Morris Bright MBE wrote
Sad to hear that impressionist and comedy actor Peter Goodwright has passed, aged 84. Brought me so much joy as I grew up, listening to him on radio and then seeing him on television. A funny man. Great comedy timing. Excellent farceur.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Peter Goodwright Death -Dead : Peter Goodwright who appeared in the last ever radio episode of Hancock’s Half Hour has Died .

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.