Peter Goodwright Death -Dead : Peter Goodwright who appeared in the last ever radio episode of Hancock’s Half Hour has Died .

Sad to hear of the passing of Peter Goodwright who appeared in the last ever radio episode of Hancock's Half Hour. He played an impressionist who used Hancock's voice without permission in a tv advert. Based on a real court case brought by Alistair Simhttps://t.co/CGNPbNBDn7 — Tony Hancock (@East_Cheam_Lad) November 3, 2020

Tributes

Peter Goodwright grew up in Glossop where his father was the Bank Manager at the Glossop branch of Barclays Bank. He went to Glossop Grammar School where he first practised his impressions and was a big star in the school plays there https://t.co/VqqA96hZ6o — marilyn shalks (@marilynshalks) November 3, 2020

Sad news. Very fond memories of starting the weekend on Friday night with Peter Goodwright and “Who Do You Do?” in the mid-1970s https://t.co/1wdFXaitit — John Delaney (@john_p_d) November 3, 2020

David Stuart Davies wrote

What a week! All passed away: Sean Connery, Bobby Ball, Peter Goodwright, John Sessions. Did they know something we don’t? Graham Kemp wrote

Back in the day there was Peter Goodwright and Mike Yarwood, both unbelievably talented impressionists and worth staying up for. A sad day. Morris Bright MBE wrote

Sad to hear that impressionist and comedy actor Peter Goodwright has passed, aged 84. Brought me so much joy as I grew up, listening to him on radio and then seeing him on television. A funny man. Great comedy timing. Excellent farceur.