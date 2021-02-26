Peter Gotti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mobster Peter Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Mobster Peter Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matte…Read More

One-time Gambino crime family boss Peter Gotti, the successor and older brother to “Dapper Don” John Gotti, died behind bars after losing a pair of bids for early release, his lawyer confirmed. He was 81.https://t.co/pTgj0g1Yh4 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 25, 2021



https://news.yahoo.com/gambino-crime-familys-elder-gotti-012007877.html

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.

Condolences

Phyliss Miller

Sad RIP He did do a lot of good for the community and a peaceful man. If you followed back in the day you would know he was railroaded.

Stacey L. Clark

They knew he was sick as F*%k; they should have let him out so he could have his last bit of time spent with his family. #rip .

Natasha Yusuf

What’s with all the RIP’s? What is wrong with you people?!

– The Mafia MURDERS people!

– They go around EXTORTING money from businesses – pay or we’ll smash your store and beat you up.

– They sell DRUGS.

Murder, extortion, robbery, drug trafficking, loan sharking. They’re a disgrace to decent Italian Americans and you people are praising this man?!

Good Riddance!