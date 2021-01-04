Peter Grant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Grant has Died .
Peter Grant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened by the death of long-time CWEE supporter Peter Grant. Our hearts go out to his family; we hope they find comfort in Peter's incredible legacy of integrity, generosity and commitment to family and community. 🧡 https://t.co/sNQXNOajhe
— Center for Work Education and Employment (@CWEEorg) January 4, 2021
Center for Work Education and Employment @CWEEorg We are saddened by the death of long-time CWEE supporter Peter Grant. Our hearts go out to his family; we hope they find comfort in Peter’s incredible legacy of integrity, generosity and commitment to family and community.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.