Peter Hall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Hall has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Peter Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
We were very sad to hear of the loss of Peter Hall, from the Croydon Refugee Day Centre at West Croydon Baptist Church. Our Croydon team worked with him closely. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. Peter will be missed. https://t.co/tX5PFQ5sBb
— Young Roots (@weareyoungroots) February 17, 2021
