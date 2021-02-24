Peter Hesketh Death – Obituary.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

🙏 RIP

Sadly, we announce the passing of our former Chairman Peter Hesketh (66) who died on Monday. Pete was associated with South for over 50 yrs & Chairman from 1979-83, becoming the youngest semi-pro Chairman at age 24. Our condolences to his wife Moira & family at this time!



