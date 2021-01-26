Peter Jago Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :WT traveller, Peter Jago has Died.
WT traveller, Peter Jago has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.
Wrestling Travel are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of WT traveller, Peter Jago.
Peter travelled with us for WrestleMania 35, and was due to travel with us again.
He will forever be a part of the Wrestling Travel family ❤ Rest in Power pic.twitter.com/H8zkJeLebv
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) January 26, 2021
Wrestling Travel @WrestlingTravel Wrestling Travel are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of WT traveller, Peter Jago. Peter travelled with us for WrestleMania 35, and was due to travel with us again. He will forever be a part of the Wrestling Travel family Rest in Power
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.