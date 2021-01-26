Peter Jago Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :WT traveller, Peter Jago has Died.

WT traveller, Peter Jago has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Wrestling Travel @WrestlingTravel Wrestling Travel are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of WT traveller, Peter Jago. Peter travelled with us for WrestleMania 35, and was due to travel with us again. He will forever be a part of the Wrestling Travel family Rest in Power

Tributes 

