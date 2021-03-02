Peter Komadel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Peter Komadel has Died .

Dear CMS Members: It is with great sadness that CMS shares of the passing Dr. Peter Komadel. He was a long-term CMS member, serving as 2012-2013 President.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ludka. He is survived by his sons Daniel and Jan.Read More —————————————————————————————

