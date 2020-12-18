Peter Lamont Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Lamont has Died .
Peter Lamont has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Sad to hear that Peter Lamont has died aged 91. Peter contributed to an astonishing 18 Bond films, beginning as a draughtsman on GOLDFINGER. As a visionary production designer he shaped the aesthetic of nearly all 007 films from FOR YOUR EYES ONLY to CASINO ROYALE.
— The Baubles Tickle My Tchaikovstree 🎄 (@TheTchaikovsky) December 18, 2020
