By | December 18, 2020
Peter Lamont Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Lamont has Died .

Peter Lamont has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

The Baubles Tickle My Tchaikovstree @TheTchaikovsky Sad to hear that Peter Lamont has died aged 91. Peter contributed to an astonishing 18 Bond films, beginning as a draughtsman on GOLDFINGER. As a visionary production designer he shaped the aesthetic of nearly all 007 films from FOR YOUR EYES ONLY to CASINO ROYALE. Rest in peace.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

