Peter Lamont Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Lamont has Died .
Peter Lamont has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Sad to hear of the passing of Peter Lamont who breathed life into 18 #JamesBond films among so many others. RIP to this Bond legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vuPMyU8wPP
— Dr Lisa Funnell (@DrLisaFunnell) December 18, 2020
