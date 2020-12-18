Peter Lamont Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Lamont, the famous production designer on the James Bond films has Died .

Peter Lamont, the famous production designer on the James Bond films has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

See new Tweets Conversation Martin Fiala @mfstudiomovies Another sad news. Peter Lamont, the famous production designer on the James Bond films, passed away today at the age of 91. He started as a draughtsman on Goldfinger and worked himself up to being a production designer on almost every Bond film since For Your Eyes Only.


Tributes 

Dreux DeMack
Wow, I just watched a documentary about him recently. Sad news.

John Boulter
Met Peter many time from the mid 80’s onwards very interesting to chat to always had time for Bond film fans a truly talented chap. RIP Peter.
Sheila James
My deepest sympathy to Mr. Lamonts family and friends. He played a major role in making the Bond series a success with his set designs. I love the sets of OHMSS with the leather sofas, shag carpet, glass tables. It is of the 1960’s. I enjoyed his interview with JBR. I wish I had been able to meet him.

Ross Mcintosh
A very talented man

Dennis James
An amazing legend. One of the most prolific Bond alumni from Goldfinger to Casino Royale. He only missed TND in that time. RIP.

