Peter Lamont Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Lamont, the famous production designer on the James Bond films has Died .

Another sad news. Peter Lamont, the famous production designer on the James Bond films, passed away today at the age of 91. He started as a draughtsman on Goldfinger and worked himself up to being a production designer on almost every Bond film since For Your Eyes Only. pic.twitter.com/29UykkcEAB — Martin Fiala (@mfstudiomovies) December 18, 2020

Tributes

Dreux DeMack

Wow, I just watched a documentary about him recently. Sad news.

John Boulter

Met Peter many time from the mid 80’s onwards very interesting to chat to always had time for Bond film fans a truly talented chap. RIP Peter.

Sheila James

My deepest sympathy to Mr. Lamonts family and friends. He played a major role in making the Bond series a success with his set designs. I love the sets of OHMSS with the leather sofas, shag carpet, glass tables. It is of the 1960’s. I enjoyed his interview with JBR. I wish I had been able to meet him.

Ross Mcintosh

A very talented man

Dennis James

An amazing legend. One of the most prolific Bond alumni from Goldfinger to Casino Royale. He only missed TND in that time. RIP.