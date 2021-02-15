Peter Lawrence Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Lawrence has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Peter Lawrence has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
Sad to hear of the death of Peter Lawrence. I was always so impressed by his strength in the face of searching for his missing daughter and by everything he did in implementing Claudia’s law. I hope he is at peace.
— Anji Andrews (@AnjiAndrews) February 15, 2021
