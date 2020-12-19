Peter Limbouris Death -Obituary – Dead : Peter Limbouris has Died .
Peter Limbouris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Davenport Square “Glenwood” 14 hrs · It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we received news of the passing of Peter Limbouris. A great leader, incredible man and a huge part of the Davenport Square and Glenwood community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family, friends and Dirks Team. May he rest in peace.
Source: (20+) Davenport Square “Glenwood” – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
