Peter Lorimer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Lorimer has Died .

RT @forgottengoals: Thoughts and prayers with Peter Lorimer. Here he scores one of the greatest goals for Leeds against Man City in 1971 #lufc https://t.co/oltzE2ekktRead More

Sad day for football today😢two great players have sadly passed away.

Peter Lorimer, who probably had the hardest shot in… Posted by James Stuart Maycock on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Condolences.

A lot of people on here tonight reporting the death of Peter Lorimer has anyone got confirmation because last I heard was that he is in a hospice but still alive and none of the main media outlets are reporting it.

It’s with great sadness I say Peter “Lash” Lorimer has passed away today.A real hero of us all.What a player Hotshot was.I had several chats with him in the Pavilion before matches and at his famous Lorimer Nights a few years ago. Thanks for the memories………90 miles an hour. Forever in our hearts, Peter, MOT

Really sorry to hear this sad news absolutely great player never be forgotten R. I,. P one of the greatest

That’s awfully sad news. What a marvellous player for Leeds and Scotland. I saw him play a few times in the late 70s and 80s before he retired. R.I.P. Lasher