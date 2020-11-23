Peter Mahoney Death –Dead-Obituaries : Peter Mahoney aka Wildman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Tributes have been paid to a former drug supply ring enforcer from Widnes dubbed the ‘Wild Man’ after he turned his life around.
Peter Mahoney was remembered as “the bravest; biggest; baddest; realest person I ever met” by lifelong friend, and crime author, Shaun Attwood as he broke the news on social media this morning, according to a statement posted online on November 22. 2020 by liverpoolecho.co.uk
Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Peter Mahoney aka Wildman. RIP mate, you’ll be truly missed. Thoughts are with @shaunattwood and wild man’s friends and family💙 #Ripwildman
— Corey King (@CoreyyKing) November 23, 2020
Satanic Ritual Abuse conspiracy promoter Shaun Attwood gets a media boost following the death of his associate Peter Mahoney, “a former drug supply ring enforcer from Widnes dubbed the ‘Wild Man'” https://t.co/Ak4fE96xgD
— Richard Bartholomew (@Barthsnotes) November 23, 2020
My abiding, and fond, memory of speaking to ‘Wild Man’ Peter Mahoney at a book launch all those years ago in Widnes was when he told me he was more ‘Mild Man’ these days. Condolences to his family and his mate @shaunattwood . https://t.co/N9AXoUmqzo
— Oliver Clay (@OliverClayRWWN) November 23, 2020
