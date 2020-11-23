Peter Mahoney Death -Dead-Obituaries : Peter Mahoney aka Wildman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 23, 2020
0 Comment

Peter Mahoney Death –Dead-Obituaries : Peter Mahoney aka Wildman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes have been paid to a former drug supply ring enforcer from Widnes dubbed the ‘Wild Man’ after he turned his life around.

Peter Mahoney was remembered as “the bravest; biggest; baddest; realest person I ever met” by lifelong friend, and crime author, Shaun Attwood as he broke the news on social media this morning, according to a statement posted online on November 22.  2020 by liverpoolecho.co.uk

Peter Mahoney Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Image result for rip

Peter Mahoney Death -Dead-Obituaries : Peter Mahoney aka Wildman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.