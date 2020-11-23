Peter Mahoney Death –Dead-Obituaries : Peter Mahoney aka Wildman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes have been paid to a former drug supply ring enforcer from Widnes dubbed the ‘Wild Man’ after he turned his life around.

Peter Mahoney was remembered as “the bravest; biggest; baddest; realest person I ever met” by lifelong friend, and crime author, Shaun Attwood as he broke the news on social media this morning, according to a statement posted online on November 22. 2020 by liverpoolecho.co.uk