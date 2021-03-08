Peter Matlare Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Absa South Africa deputy CEO has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 7. 2021
Peter Matlare has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.
Tiger Brands 1h · “We are saddened to learn of former Tiger Brands CEO Peter Matlare’s passing. On behalf of all Tigers, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peter Matlare’s wife and two daughters and those he worked with at Absa South Africa”, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Mary-Jane Morifi. Hamba kakuhle Peter
Source: (9) Tiger Brands – Posts | Facebook
Firdoze Bulbulia
Ahh Bra Peter Matlare! I see your huge smile! Always encouraging and always asking how Nadia Bulbulia is doing! You said you were so proud of her, our sister! We started these conversations in the early 1990s. You were one of the best at SABC we were together at the #CBA GA in Manchester, UK. where our children’s series “African Pen Pals”won and you were so gracious and supportive. You suggested that we should push for quality content for children at the SABC. You were supportive of the #Africa #Charter on #Childrens #Broadcasting. You also wanted us to produce a second series on “Building A Nation” a series to update SA on its post-apartheid achievements. Sadly, it didn’t happen. We often met -especially as you ventured in the Pan-African space. A #trailblazer who moved into diverse industries. We are #shattered. #COVID19 #death.
Scholastica Sylvan Kimaryo
A beautiful tribute to a top notch business leader and a fine human being 🥲🥲🥲🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤲🏼🤲🏼🤲🏼
Fatima Hassim
One of the greatest leaders I have known although short term at vodacom he always remembered his people and always encouraged and followed my career . A sad day indeed and a great loss . Condolences to his family and friends.
