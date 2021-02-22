Peter McSwiggan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : lifelong City fan Peter McSwiggan has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @derrycityfc: All at the club are saddened to hear of the passing of lifelong City fan Peter McSwiggan. Peter was an ever-present on matchnights and a true Candystripes’ supporter. Our sympathies to Delma, Paul, Declan, Katrina and Martina and the extended family. May he Rest In Peace.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.