Peter Mollhoff Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
“Our AFSCME Council 5 family deeply mourns the loss of Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City," said Executive Director Julie Bleyhl. "We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Brother Mollhoff's family and co-workers during this difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/LSTtddlDoV
— AFSCME Council 5 (@AFSCMEMN5) February 12, 2021
