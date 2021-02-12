Peter Mollhoff Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City has Died.

Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

“Our AFSCME Council 5 family deeply mourns the loss of Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City," said Executive Director Julie Bleyhl. "We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Brother Mollhoff's family and co-workers during this difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/LSTtddlDoV

AFSCME Council 5 @AFSCMEMN5 “Our AFSCME Council 5 family deeply mourns the loss of Peter Mollhoff, longtime correctional officer at MCF Rush City,” said Executive Director Julie Bleyhl. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Brother Mollhoff’s family and co-workers during this difficult time.”

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.