Peter Mravlja Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :teacher and coach, Peter Mravlja has Died.

Tammy Blanchard Sprague 12h · North Colonie is grieving the loss of a beloved teacher and coach, Peter Mravlja. Peter taught physical education at Southgate, was a longtime coach, and a valued member of our school community. Southgate Principal Jerri Lynne Dedrick and Athletic Director Matt Stein met yesterday evening with faculty and staff. The crisis team is meeting this morning to discuss the plans to provide further support for our students and staff when they return to school on Monday. Later today, we will share with our community the specific plans to support all who are impacted by this loss. “Our school community extends its deepest sympathies to Peter’s family and the members of the Southgate community who are grieving,” said Superintendent Joe Corr. “We are here to support them all during this difficult and sad time.” 44 7 Shares Like Share
