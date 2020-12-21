Peter Neumann Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Neumann has Died .
Peter Neumann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
I’m very sad to hear that that Peter Neumann has died. He played a big direct role in my life as my undergraduate maths tutor at Oxford, plus a big indirect role as my PhD great grand-supervisor (my supervisor’s supervisor’s supervisor). 1/2 https://t.co/grUjwryXao
— Richard Elwes (@RichardElwes) December 21, 2020
Richard Elwes @RichardElwes I’m very sad to hear that that Peter Neumann has died. He played a big direct role in my life as my undergraduate maths tutor at Oxford, plus a big indirect role as my PhD great grand-supervisor (my supervisor’s supervisor’s supervisor). 1/2 Quote Tweet Snezana Lawrence @snezanalawrence · Dec 18 With great sadness I report that Peter Neumann, one of the kindest, cleverest people in my field has died this morning. Here he is some years ago talking about his mother Hanna Neumann: A Mathematician in Difficult Times – Dr Peter Neumann https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLRiY8ZiHzI
