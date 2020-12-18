Peter Neumann Death -Dead – Obituary : Peter Neumann has Died .
Peter Neumann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
With great sadness I report that Peter Neumann, one of the kindest, cleverest people in my field has died this morning. Here he is some years ago talking about his mother Hanna Neumann: A Mathematician in Difficult Times – Dr Peter Neumann https://t.co/dEhUdtWFCW
— Snezana Lawrence (@snezanalawrence) December 18, 2020
