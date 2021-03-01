Peter Reilly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Active Fire Captain Peter Reilly has Died .

RT @BurlingtonFire: It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Active Fire Captain Peter Reilly. Cpt. Reilly joined #BurlFire in 1989 where he served the community of #BurlON for over 30 years. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends & colleagues during this difficult time.



