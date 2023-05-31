Peter Simonischek’s passing deeply saddens the Burgtheater. || #PeterSimonischek

Burgtheater mourns the death of Peter Simonischek

The Burgtheater community is in mourning after the death of actor Peter Simonischek. The Austrian actor, who was best known for his roles in films such as Toni Erdmann and The Interpreter, passed away on July 23, 2021, at the age of 75.

A life in the theater

Simonischek was a prolific actor with a career spanning over five decades. He began his acting career at the Burgtheater in Vienna, where he became a member of the ensemble in 1978. Over the years, he appeared in numerous productions at the theater, including classics by William Shakespeare and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Simonischek was known for his powerful performances and his ability to bring complex characters to life on stage. He was also a respected teacher and mentor, and many young actors looked up to him as a role model.

A beloved actor and colleague

The news of Simonischek’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from his colleagues and fans. The Burgtheater, where he spent much of his career, released a statement expressing their sorrow at his passing:

“We mourn the loss of Peter Simonischek, one of the most important actors of our time. His performances on our stages will remain unforgettable. We will miss him deeply.”

Simonischek’s fellow actors and directors have also paid tribute to him, praising his talent, his warmth, and his generosity. Many have shared stories of working with him and the impact he had on their lives and careers.

A legacy that will live on

While Simonischek may be gone, his legacy as an actor and teacher will live on. His performances on stage and screen will continue to inspire and move audiences for years to come, and his influence on the world of theater will be felt for generations.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the life and work of Peter Simonischek, a true artist and a beloved colleague.

