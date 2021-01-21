Peter Swan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former #SWFC player Peter Swan has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former #SWFC player Peter Swan has passed away, aged 84. https://t.co/pLAjSJD7KX
Very sad news of the death of the most fascinating characters in Sheffield Wednesday history..
RIP Peter Swan.https://t.co/egU1CGB9O9#SWFC
