Peter Swan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Swan has Died.
Peter Swan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
Tributes
Sorry to hear of the passing of former #SWFC & England centre half Peter Swan. The last time we met was here at his pub in 2013. Never flinched from his past, always addressed it honestly. Fine player, kind man. Thoughts with Peter’s rightly proud family. pic.twitter.com/FyRf3unxcT
— Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) January 21, 2021
