Peter Teets Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Director, Peter Teets has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
Former Director, Peter Teets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

NRO @NatReconOfc We are saddened at the passing of our former Director, Peter Teets, and we join his family and friends in mourning the loss of a man who made enormous contributions to the space community and the security of our nation.

