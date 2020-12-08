Peter Teets Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Director, Peter Teets has Died .
Former Director, Peter Teets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
We are saddened at the passing of our former Director, Peter Teets, and we join his family and friends in mourning the loss of a man who made enormous contributions to the space community and the security of our nation. pic.twitter.com/wxsMlwC2sA
— NRO (@NatReconOfc) December 8, 2020
