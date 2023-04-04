Peter Usborne, Usborne Publishing founder, dies at 85

Peter Usborne, the founder of Usborne Publishing, has passed away at the age of 85.

Peter Usborne, the founder of Usborne Publishing, has died at the age of 83. Usborne, who started the children’s book company in 1973, was also the first managing director of Private Eye when the satirical magazine was founded in 1961. He was described as a “genius” with a “child-like energy and curiosity”. His company’s titles include the Billy And The Mini Monsters, Puzzle Adventure and Farmyard Tales Poppy And Sam book series. In a statement, Usborne Publishing said its founder and chairman died “suddenly but peacefully” surrounded by family.

During an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this year, Usborne was made a CBE for his services to literature. He was previously made an MBE in 2011 for his services to the publishing industry.

Nicola Usborne, Mr Usborne’s daughter and the managing director of Usborne Publishing, said she was “heartbroken” by the death of her father. She described him as a “brilliant, ever curious, ever enthusiastic man, who was also very kind, very generous and honourable and principled to his core”.

During his “very last day”, she said her father had a “whole day meeting” with HarperCollins US. Ms Usborne added: “He never ever understood why anyone would want to retire, and he would have been so pleased that he never, even remotely, did.”

Private Eye took to Twitter following the news and said that Mr Usborne “was the driving force” as well as a “proud and involved shareholder”. The current editor of Private Eye is Ian Hislop.

Mr Usborne leaves a wife, Wendy, children Nicola and Martin, and five grandchildren.