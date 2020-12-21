Peter Williams Death -Obituary – Dead : Legendary British motorcycle racer and engineer, Peter Williams has Died .
Legendary British motorcycle racer and engineer, Peter Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Valerie Milam shared a post. 2 hrs · Legendary British motorcycle racer and engineer, Peter Williams has passed away.1939-2020 RIP Not a two stroke but an insight to this 4 stroke build by Peter Williams and it’s challenges to meet against the faster 2 strokes at the time
Source: (20+) Classic 2 Strokes | Facebook
Tributess
How sad RIP Peter a great motorcycle racer and gentleman
Martin Cavicchioni wrote
Had the absolute please of working with him and knowing him … such a knowledgeable and likeable person and of course one hell of a motorcycle racer …. he will be sadly missed
Gavin Dalziel wrote
R.I.P Peter engineers of this quality put the Great into Britain 🇬🇧 sadly very few left.
Stephen Bunn wrote
Sad a great engineer, innovator, motorbike racer, all round good guy RIP.
Meivyn Priestley wrote
Watched him race a lot very talented man rip sadly another gone
Jörg Sannwald wrote
RIP Peter Williams
Yesterday I read an article about Norton and the Cosworth Challanger and today I must hear he past away.
Paul Hough wrote
Top rider, always gave 100%.
I was stood with my dad at lodge corner and saw the accident which finished his career.
Nigel Stevens wrote
Watched him many times at Brands, great rider and a great engineer RIP
Richard Durling wrote
Rip peter Truly inventive innovative man
