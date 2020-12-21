Peter Williams Death -Obituary – Dead : Legendary British motorcycle racer and engineer, Peter Williams has Died .

Legendary British motorcycle racer and engineer, Peter Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Valerie Milam shared a post. 2 hrs · Legendary British motorcycle racer and engineer, Peter Williams has passed away.1939-2020 RIP Not a two stroke but an insight to this 4 stroke build by Peter Williams and it’s challenges to meet against the faster 2 strokes at the time

———————— -Michael Conlon wroteHow sad RIP Peter a great motorcycle racer and gentleman

Martin Cavicchioni wrote

Had the absolute please of working with him and knowing him … such a knowledgeable and likeable person and of course one hell of a motorcycle racer …. he will be sadly missed

Gavin Dalziel wrote

R.I.P Peter engineers of this quality put the Great into Britain 🇬🇧 sadly very few left.

Stephen Bunn wrote

Sad a great engineer, innovator, motorbike racer, all round good guy RIP.

Meivyn Priestley wrote

Watched him race a lot very talented man rip sadly another gone

Jörg Sannwald wrote

RIP Peter Williams

Yesterday I read an article about Norton and the Cosworth Challanger and today I must hear he past away.

Paul Hough wrote

Top rider, always gave 100%.

I was stood with my dad at lodge corner and saw the accident which finished his career.

Nigel Stevens wrote

Watched him many times at Brands, great rider and a great engineer RIP

Richard Durling wrote

Rip peter Truly inventive innovative man

