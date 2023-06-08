Peterborough man charged with first-degree murder of Sarah King

Sarah King – focus keyword : Peterborough man charged with murder of Sarah King, violates firearms prohibition orders

Jonathan Murphy, a 33-year-old Peterborough man who was on bail and not allowed to possess firearms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sarah King, a 36-year-old woman. The incident occurred at a homeless encampment in the area of Wolfe Street and Aylmer Street on June 2, 2023, when officers were alerted to multiple gunshots. The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but later died. The police arrested Murphy on June 8, 2023, and charged him with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, discharge of a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Murphy was also charged with drug-related offenses and breach of court orders. He is currently held in custody and is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on June 9, 2023. The police do not believe there are other suspects involved. The victim’s family has been notified of the arrest, and a Go Fund Me page has been set up for her children.

News Source : Pamela Vanmeer

