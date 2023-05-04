“Petr Klima” Today : 58-Year-Old Czech Hockey Legend Petr Klima Passes Away

Czech hockey legend Petr Klima passes away at 58

On Thursday, the hockey world was saddened by the news of the passing of Czech hockey icon Petr Klima at the age of 58. The Edmonton Oilers confirmed the news via their Twitter account, expressing their condolences to Klima’s family and loved ones.

Klima was a trailblazer for Czech hockey, becoming the first Czech player to defect to an American NHL team in 1985 when he joined the Detroit Red Wings. This came five years after Peter Stastny and Miroslav Stastny defected to Canada and the Quebec Nordiques.

Over his 13-year NHL career, Klima would go on to play for the Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in a total of 786 games. He scored 313 goals and 260 assists, leaving an indelible mark on the league.

One of Klima’s most memorable moments came in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals, where he scored the triple-overtime winner for the Oilers after not having played in the previous five periods. The Oilers went on to win the series in five games, giving Klima his first and only Cup triumph.

Klima also represented the Czechs on the international stage, including the 1984 Canada Cup, where he scored two goals and an assist in five games.

Klima’s legacy in the NHL will always be remembered, as he paved the way for other Czech players to follow in his footsteps. He was a talented player with a fierce competitive spirit, and his contributions to the game will not be forgotten.

As the hockey world mourns the loss of one of its greats, we remember Petr Klima’s achievements on and off the ice, and extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

