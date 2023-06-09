Petrol pump operator Roshan Lal allegedly killed himself over misuse of blank cheques by BJP leader Mandeep Malik and Jayesh Banga in Hisar

Roshan Lal (victim) : Petrol pump operator Roshan Lal dies by suicide after BJP leader misuses his blank cheques in Hisar

A petrol pump operator in Hisar named Roshan Lal has reportedly died by consuming poison after BJP leader Mandeep Malik allegedly misused his blank cheques. Lal’s son, Mahesh, filed a complaint against Malik and Jayesh Banga, and a criminal case has been registered against them. Lal had sold his petrol pump with Malik’s consent, but later, Malik got four blank cheques signed by Lal and allegedly misused them. Lal’s suicide note stated that Malik had good relations with high-ranking government officials and threatened to misuse his cheques repeatedly. Malik denied any involvement and claimed that he had not been in touch with Lal for a year.

News Source : Times Of India

