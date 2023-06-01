Petrous Ross and his 13-year-old daughter, Gabrel, found dead in their Guyana EBD home.

Petrous Ross and Daughter Found Dead in Guyana EBD Home

Tragic Incident

The community of Covent Garden on the East Bank of Demerara was left in shock after the bodies of Petrous Ross and her 13-year-old daughter Gabrel were discovered in their home. The mother and daughter were found dead on the morning of March 26, 2021. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but it is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, Petrous Ross was a 37-year-old mother of four who lived with her children and husband in Covent Garden. Her husband was away on business when the incident occurred. It is believed that Ross killed her daughter before taking her own life.

The incident was discovered when Ross’s eldest daughter returned home from school and found the door locked. She then called her father, who alerted the police. When the police arrived, they had to break down the door to gain entry into the house. It was then that they discovered the bodies of Ross and Gabrel.

Community Reaction

The community of Covent Garden has been left in shock and disbelief following the tragic incident. Residents have expressed their condolences to the family and have described Ross as a loving mother who was always seen with her children.

The incident has also sparked a debate about mental health and the need for more support and resources in the community. Many are calling for more awareness and education about mental health issues, as well as for better access to mental health services.

Investigation and Support

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The family has also been receiving support from the community, including counseling services and financial assistance.

The incident has highlighted the need for more support and resources for families who may be struggling with mental health issues. It is important for individuals to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed or experiencing mental health challenges, and for communities to come together to support those in need.

Conclusion

The tragic incident involving Petrous Ross and her daughter Gabrel has left the community of Covent Garden in shock and mourning. It is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support, and the need for communities to come together to support those in need. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ross family during this difficult time.

Guyana family tragedy Petrous Ross and Gabrel’s death Murder-suicide in Guyana Domestic violence in Guyana Parent-child tragedy in Guyana