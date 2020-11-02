Peyton Baumgarth Death -Dead : Peyton Baumgarth, an 8th grader at Washington Middle School, passed away this weekend due to complications from COVID19.

Peyton Baumgarth, an 8th grader at Washington Middle School has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“Alexis Zotos on Twitter: “Incredibly sad news. Peyton Baumgarth, an 8th grader at Washington Middle School, passed away this weekend due to complications from COVID19 according a note sent to @SDofWashington parents and staff. ”

Incredibly sad news. Peyton Baumgarth, an 8th grader at Washington Middle School, passed away this weekend due to complications from COVID19 according a note sent to @SDofWashington parents and staff. https://t.co/stxJd1yEK4 — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) November 2, 2020

A Washington Middle School student has died from COVID19, today. His name is Peyton Baumgarth. His mother, Stephanie Franek, who is also ill, asks that everyone wear a mask to honor her son Peyton. Everyone, please take a moment of silence for the family, at this time. Our condolences go out to the family and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers. Here’s a reminder to hug your children and show them that you love them more everyday for tomorrow is never promised. This is truly a heartbreaking story.

Tributes

Elizabeth Gerling wrote

OMG this is so horrible. So very horrible. I’m praying for the family.

Bev Anne wrote

That’s so horrible! Many condolences and hoping mom gets better soon.

Stefanie Wideman wrote

So sorry to hear this. Prayers for Mom and the Family.

Myra Joye wrote

Prayers to the family. My cousin has been fighting for her life going on three weeks now. I only wish the people would have listened to the science……

Mary Payne wrote

I’ve known him since he was 2. It is a devastating loss and his mother, father, sister, extended family and friends are all heartbroken. Momma is asking that everyone please wear a MASK to honor his memory .

Toni Fenner wrote

I am so sorry for you and your family. I’m also sending prayers for her to get better

Sara Grosse wrote

Many thoughts, prayers, and hugs to this family. May Jesus wrap His arms around them and cover them in mercy. My God, this is so sad!!!

Ashley Whitaker wrote

Soooo sad I can’t imagine what his mother is going through to lose a child is the worst possible thing to ever happen

Deanna Lynn wrote

My heart is so broken right now for this mother. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them

Dakota Sutherland wrote

Alexandria Gray maybe you know this maybe you don’t does the family have a go fund me page or anything? I imagine they need all the help they can get.