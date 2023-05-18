“Pfizer infant vaccine”: Pfizer vaccine for infants gets recommendation from FDA advisors

A phase three trial found Pfizer’s shot was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe disease from RSV in newborns during the first 90 days of life. The shot was also around 70% effective during the first six months of the baby’s life.

But the advisory panel’s concerns stemmed from safety data in that trial.

A slightly higher number of premature births occurred among mothers who took the shot compared to those who received a placebo: 5.7% vs. 4.7%, respectively.

Both Pfizer and the FDA said the difference does not appear to be statistically significant.

Most infants, even when born prematurely, were also delivered after 34 weeks of pregnancy, just a few weeks shy of their due dates.

But Dr. Hana El Sahly, who chairs the FDA advisory committee, said “even if it is late preterm delivery, the fact that we’re putting them into preterm delivery while we’re sitting here debating the matter intellectually is not trivial.”

Premature deliveries aren’t a new issue when it comes to RSV vaccines for infants.

Pfizer’s rival GSK halted its own trial on its RSV shot for newborns after noticing concerning data on preterm births and neonatal deaths, or when a baby dies during the first 28 days of life.

Offit also said that GSK’s trial is “hanging over” Pfizer’s own RSV shot for infants.

“If GSK truly abandons a program on a similar, almost identical vaccine, that is going to hang over [Pfizer’s] program,” he said during the meeting. “I think it does need to be addressed.”

Portnoy added that preterm deliveries could potentially dampen the benefits of the shot.

“The problem is if the child is born earlier, that also reduces the efficacy of the treatment because earlier birth means less antibodies are transferred,” he said. “So this is a very complex thing because now the harm actually makes the benefit less so. There’s an interaction between the two.”

But some panel members cast doubt on whether there’s a clear causal relationship between the vaccine and preterm births.

“Am I concerned about the preterm birth imbalance? Yes. Am I convinced that it’s real? No,” said Dr. Daniel Feikin, a scientific advisor and respiratory diseases consultant, who voted in favor of the shot’s safety.

Representatives from Pfizer also pushed back on the safety concerns, emphasizing that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

“Certainly in our eyes, there is no definitive evidence to suggest that there is a risk of prematurity,” said Dr. William Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development. “So the question is do you hold hostage the potential benefits of the vaccine for something which you have no statistical significance at this point?”

Some of the participants’ children also had low birth weights and experienced developmental delays, the FDA staff review said.

Most of the more than 3,000 mothers who received the shot in the trial experienced mild to moderate adverse reactions, according to the FDA staff’s review of data.

The most common reactions were fatigue, muscle pain, headache and pain at the injection site. Most reactions resolved within three to four days after vaccination, the staff review noted.