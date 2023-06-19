Pflugerville Police Identify Deceased Man in SH 130 Auto-Pedestrian Crash: Christian Vasquez Obituary

Christian Vasquez Passes Away in Tragic Auto-Pedestrian Accident on SH 130

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christian Vasquez, who lost his life in a devastating auto-pedestrian crash on SH 130. The Pflugerville Police Department has identified Mr. Vasquez as the victim of the accident, which occurred on [insert date and time].

Christian Vasquez was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Christian Vasquez’s loved ones during this difficult time. We extend our gratitude to the Pflugerville Police Department for their diligent efforts in investigating this tragic accident.

May Christian Vasquez rest in peace.

