Pflugerville Police Identify Man Fatally Injured in SH 130 Auto-Pedestrian Accident: Christian Vasquez’s Obituary

Christian Vasquez, age 26, passed away on August 10, 2021, in Pflugerville, Texas. He was born on October 2, 1994, in Houston, Texas, to his parents, Maria and Jose Vasquez. Christian graduated from Pflugerville High School in 2013 and then attended Austin Community College.

Christian was a kind and compassionate person who always put others before himself. He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing video games, and listening to music. Christian had a passion for helping others and was pursuing a career in nursing.

On August 15, 2021, the Pflugerville Police Department identified Christian as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on SH 130. The accident is currently under investigation, and the police have not released any further information at this time.

Christian will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. A private family service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Red Cross in Christian’s name.

