“PGA Championship”: A Guide on How to View the PGA Championship

The 105th PGA Championship: A Preview

The PGA Championship, one of the four major championships in golf, is all set to take place from May 20-23, 2021, at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The tournament, which was originally scheduled for May 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ocean Course, designed by Pete Dye, is renowned for its challenging layout, with strong winds and strategically placed bunkers making it a tough test for even the best golfers in the world. The course has previously hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup and the 2012 PGA Championship, won by Rory McIlroy.

This year’s tournament will feature a stellar field of 156 players, including the top 100 golfers in the world rankings. The defending champion, Collin Morikawa, who won the tournament in August 2020, will be looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006-07 to successfully defend his PGA Championship title.

Morikawa, who won his first major championship at the age of 23, has been in excellent form this season, with two top-10 finishes and a win at the WGC-Workday Championship. He will face stiff competition from the likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm, all of whom are among the favorites to win the tournament.

Dustin Johnson, the world number one, won the 2020 Masters and has been in good form this season, with a win at the Saudi International and a second-place finish at the Genesis Invitational. He has a great record in major championships, having won the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters.

Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, has been one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour in recent years, with 14 wins and a major championship to his name. He has finished in the top 10 in all three major championships he has played in this season.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, has been in the headlines for his unique approach to the game, with his bulked-up physique and long drives off the tee. He has struggled with consistency this season but will be a threat if he can find his form.

Jon Rahm, the world number three, is one of the most talented golfers on the planet, with six PGA Tour wins and a runner-up finish in the 2021 Players Championship. He has yet to win a major championship but has come close on several occasions, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last six major starts.

In addition to these players, there are several others who could spring a surprise and win the tournament, including Jordan Spieth, who has rediscovered his form this season, and Rory McIlroy, who won the PGA Championship in 2012 and has been struggling with his game in recent months.

The tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with some of the best golfers in the world battling it out for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport. Fans can catch all the action live on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo, with additional coverage on Fox Sports 505 and live updates on Golf Australia’s website.

News Source : Golf Australia

Source Link :How to watch the PGA Championship/