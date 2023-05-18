“PGA Championship Delayed”: Frost Causes Delay in Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship

Posted on May 18, 2023

Delayed Starting Times for Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship

Due to frost, the PGA of America has announced that Round 1 Starting Times for the 2023 PGA Championship will be delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes.

All gates will open at 8:00 AM ET, while practice facilities will be available at 7:35 AM. The practice putting green will open at 7:45 AM.

The first tee time for #1 tee will be at 8:50 am, while the first tee time for #10 tee will be at 8:55 am.


Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship Delayed Due to Frost

FAQs

  • Why were Round 1 Starting Times for the 2023 PGA Championship delayed?

    • Round 1 Starting Times were delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes due to frost.

  • What time will the gates open for the 2023 PGA Championship?

    • All gates will be open at 8:00 AM ET.

  • What time will practice facilities open for the 2023 PGA Championship?

    • Practice facilities will open at 7:35 AM ET.

  • What time will the first tee time (#1 tee) be for the 2023 PGA Championship?

    • The first tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50 AM ET.

  • What time will the first tee time (#10 tee) be for the 2023 PGA Championship?

    • The first tee time (#10 tee) will be at 8:55 AM ET.

Source Link :Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship Delayed Due to Frost/

