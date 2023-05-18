“PGA Championship Delayed”: Frost Causes Delay in Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship

1. #PGADelayed

2. #FrostDelay

3. #GolfWeather

4. #ChampionshipPostponed

5. #PGA2023

Delayed Starting Times for Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship

Due to frost, the PGA of America has announced that Round 1 Starting Times for the 2023 PGA Championship will be delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes.

All gates will open at 8:00 AM ET, while practice facilities will be available at 7:35 AM. The practice putting green will open at 7:45 AM.

The first tee time for #1 tee will be at 8:50 am, while the first tee time for #10 tee will be at 8:55 am.

Practice facilities open at 7:35am EDT; Practice putting green opens at 7:45am EDT; 1st tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50am EDT; 1st tee time (10th tee) will be at 8:55am EDT. Round 1 Starting Times are delayed by 1hr 50min total. — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023





FAQs

Why were Round 1 Starting Times for the 2023 PGA Championship delayed?

Round 1 Starting Times were delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes due to frost. What time will the gates open for the 2023 PGA Championship?

All gates will be open at 8:00 AM ET. What time will practice facilities open for the 2023 PGA Championship?

Practice facilities will open at 7:35 AM ET. What time will the first tee time (#1 tee) be for the 2023 PGA Championship?

The first tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50 AM ET. What time will the first tee time (#10 tee) be for the 2023 PGA Championship? The first tee time (#10 tee) will be at 8:55 AM ET.

1. Frost Delay at 2023 PGA Championship

2. PGA Championship Round 1 Postponed Due to Frost

3. Weather Delays at 2023 PGA Championship

4. Frosty Start to 2023 PGA Championship

5. PGA Championship Grounds Crew Battles Frosty Conditions

Source Link :Round 1 of 2023 PGA Championship Delayed Due to Frost/