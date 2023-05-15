PGA Championship Hole-in-Ones: PGA Championship Hole-in-Ones: Facts and Figures on Aces, Albatrosses, and Birdies.

Golf Fans Anticipate the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

The 2023 PGA Championship is fast approaching and golf fans are eagerly waiting for the major event to unfold. As the 105th edition of the tournament, the PGA Championship has a rich history that precedes the competitors who will be hitting the greens at Oak Hill Country Club. With that in mind, we take a look at some key records and stats to know before the 2023 PGA Championship tees off.

Hole-In-Ones

Throughout the history of the PGA Championship, a total of 47 aces or hole-in-ones have been recorded. The most recent ace was sunk by Byeong Hun An in 2020 on hole No. 11 at TPC Harding Park. The full list of hole-in-ones is sorted by golfers in alphabetical order and includes well-known names such as Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, Vijay Singh, and Fuzzy Zoeller.

Birdies

At the 2022 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas secured his second win at the event with a score of 5-under. Thomas made 16 birdies en route to his victory, which were part of the 870 total birdies made at the PGA Championship that year. In 2021, Phil Mickelson won with a score of 6-under, making an impressive 22 birdies on the way to his victory, which were part of the 1,058 total birdies made at that year’s tournament.

The East Course at Oak Hill

The 2023 PGA Championship will be held at the East Course at Oak Hill, marking the first time since 2013 that the tournament will be held at this course. Jason Dufner is the most recent winner at this course, posting a score of 10-under in 2013. Dufner made 16 birdies en route to his victory, which were part of the 979 total birdies recorded at that year’s tournament.

Albatrosses

A double eagle, also known as an albatross, is a rare occurrence at the PGA Championship, with only three recorded in the major’s history. The first albatross was recorded by Darrell Kestner in 1993 at Iverness Club, followed by Per-Ulrik Johansson in 1995 at Riviera Country Club and Joey Sindelar in 2006 at Medinah CC.

In Conclusion

The 2023 PGA Championship promises to be an exciting event for golf fans, with the rich history of the tournament and the impressive stats of past winners adding to the anticipation. As the golfers prepare to take on Oak Hill Country Club, fans will be watching closely to see who will come out on top and etch their name into PGA Championship history.

News Source : Isaiah De Los Santos

Source Link :How Many Hole-in-Ones Have Happened at the PGA Championship? Stats to Know on Aces, Albatrosses and Birdies/