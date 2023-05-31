“Phali ka Khatta recipe”: Tangy Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali Recipe / Easy and Tasty Dish

Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta: Quick and Delicious Recipe

If you’re looking for a quick and delicious recipe, then Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta is the perfect dish for you. This dish is easy to make and takes only a few minutes to prepare. It is a great option for a quick lunch or dinner, and it is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

500 grams Gawar ki Phali (cluster beans)

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup oil

1/4 cup vinegar

1/4 cup water

Instructions:

Wash and trim the Gawar ki Phali. Cut them into bite-sized pieces. In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds. Cook until the seeds start to pop. Add the Gawar ki Phali to the pan and stir to coat the beans with the spices. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the pan. Stir to combine. Add the vinegar and water to the pan. Cover the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the beans are tender. Serve hot with roti or rice.

In conclusion, Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta is a quick and delicious recipe that is perfect for a busy weeknight or a lazy weekend. The combination of spices and vinegar gives the dish a tangy and flavorful taste that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a healthy and delicious meal in no time.

