“Phali ka Khatta recipe”: Tangy Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali Recipe / Easy and Tasty Dish

Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta: Quick and Delicious Recipe
If you’re looking for a quick and delicious recipe, then Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta is the perfect dish for you. This dish is easy to make and takes only a few minutes to prepare. It is a great option for a quick lunch or dinner, and it is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients:
- 500 grams Gawar ki Phali (cluster beans)
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
Instructions:
- Wash and trim the Gawar ki Phali. Cut them into bite-sized pieces.
-
In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds. Cook until the seeds start to pop.
-
Add the Gawar ki Phali to the pan and stir to coat the beans with the spices.
-
Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the pan. Stir to combine.
-
Add the vinegar and water to the pan. Cover the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the beans are tender.
-
Serve hot with roti or rice.
In conclusion, Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta is a quick and delicious recipe that is perfect for a busy weeknight or a lazy weekend. The combination of spices and vinegar gives the dish a tangy and flavorful taste that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a healthy and delicious meal in no time.
News Source : murani farzana kitchan
Source Link :Achari Gawar ki Phali and Phali ka Khatta / Quick and delicious Recipe/