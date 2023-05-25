“Pharmacist duties”: Who is a Pharmacist and What are Their Responsibilities?

What is a pharmacist – and what do they do?

Pharmacists are highly qualified healthcare professionals who specialise in the right way to use, preserve and provide medicines. In this article, we will describe what a pharmacist is, what they do, and where they work.

What is a pharmacist?

Pharmacists are responsible for ensuring that the quality of medicines supplied to patients is high, that the supply of medicines is within the law, and that the medicines prescribed to patients are suitable. They guide patients on how to use medications, and inform them of any potential adverse effects of what they take. They fill prescriptions issued by doctors and other healthcare professionals and contribute to research and testing of new drugs. Pharmacists work in pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, universities, and government institutions.

In addition to their duties, pharmacists also supervise the medicines supply chain and ensure pharmacy premises and systems are fit for purpose. They advise other healthcare professionals about safe and effective medicines use, respond to patients’ symptoms, and provide services to patients, such as smoking cessation, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and vaccination. An increasing number of pharmacists are acting as ‘clinical pharmacists’, working alongside GPs (with access to your records) and able to be a first contact health professional. In this role, you can go to them with a range of milder ailments, and they can prescribe medication, without consultation with a doctor.

Where do pharmacists work?

Pharmacists work in many different work environments. These include:

Community pharmacies (sometimes called retail or high street pharmacy) and hospitals. Most pharmacists work in community and hospital pharmacy

Linked to GP surgeries, working as clinical pharmacists (see above)

Pharmaceutical production or sales in the pharmaceutical industry

Prisons, primary care organisations, universities in teaching and research, the military, veterinary pharmacy and other pharmacy organisations.

Pharmacy training and registration

A pharmacy degree takes four years and is very challenging. Three As at level are usually required to study pharmacy at university. In the degree, you are taught the science underpinning the use of medicines, including the physiology and anatomy of the human body, the effect of medicines on the human body, and how medicines are designed. You need to complete a one year pharmacist foundation training programme after graduation, to become a registered pharmacist and independent practitioner. A person calling themselves a pharmacist must be registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC).

Summary

