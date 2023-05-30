“Pharmacy career growth”: Pharmacy Remains a Lucrative Career Option, Boasting Consistent Growth and a Place in the Top 100 Jobs List.

The Value of a Career in Pharmacy: Job Satisfaction, Opportunities, and Impact

The past three years have underscored the vital role of skilled healthcare providers and the impact that individual healthcare professionals can have on patients’ experiences in healthcare. Among healthcare professions, the pharmacy sector has seen substantial growth and remains a top career choice in terms of job satisfaction, job security, income, and opportunity for advancement. Pharmacists with newly-minted pharmacy doctorate degrees today have many options for a rewarding career.

One of the main factors contributing to the pharmacy sector’s continued position as a top job in healthcare is the deep satisfaction that pharmacists experience as they witness firsthand the impact they have on their community and the people they help daily. Pharmacists can bring about improvement in the lives of their patients and customers, and this impact can ripple out to the patients’ broader network, including family, coworkers, and community. Due to this significant role, pharmacists consistently report high job satisfaction.

Since pharmacists remain one of the most accessible healthcare providers in any given community—with the rise of telehealth even further broadening this accessibility—patients rely on them for much more than simply filling prescriptions. With the proliferation of complex, technical, and potentially alarming or inaccurate information on the internet, a pharmacist is a vital resource in communities for sound medical advice. Pharmacists clarify flawed data, provide more detailed context for medications and conditions, and ease patient doubt in a meaningful way.

A career in pharmacy is in many ways future-proof, as the profession continues to expand its scope and value to an increasingly collaborative and interdisciplinary medical establishment—and will continue to do so in the years to come. We now have clinical pharmacists in many areas as specialists—from cardiology and infectious diseases to oncology and endocrinology, to name just a few examples.

Many disease states now have a pharmacist working with a physician side-by-side, providing knowledge and guidance for patients around medication management and a personalized treatment plan. The value of the pharmacist’s efforts in patient care is significant, as the pharmacist can craft a treatment plan that utilizes a patient’s specific genetics and biology to increase the treatment success rate.

As life expectancy increases, so do new diagnoses and new medications. Further, as the mental health crisis in the United States persists, pharmacists have a vital role to play in providing treatment support for individuals experiencing difficulties in their mental health treatment, as physicians and psychiatrists are often less accessible due to high demand.

Another contributing factor to pharmacy’s position as a top job is the expanding diversity of roles that a PharmD allows individuals to pursue. For those who are not called to the clinical side of pharmacy, there is the business industry side of the profession. Drug development, consultancies, fellowships, health informatics, laboratory diagnostics, and technology are just a few examples, in addition to the government and regulatory roles that are extremely important as new treatments are developed.

As an educator at Marshall B. Ketchum University’s College of Pharmacy located in Fullerton, California, I have firsthand knowledge of the current high demand for dedicated and well-educated pharmacists. The expansion of the profession combined with a large number of pharmacists retiring has created a very strong job market for our graduates and resulted in companies requesting that we share hiring notices with our students regularly.

A career in pharmacy is a deeply rewarding vocation, with tremendous opportunities for growth, extensive flexibility, and diversity with respect to specialties, quality of living, and job satisfaction that comes with helping people to become well again. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve and expand, pharmacists will remain a crucial and valued component of the healthcare team, making a positive impact on the lives of their patients and communities.

News Source : Monica Trivedi, PharmD

Source Link :A Career in Pharmacy Continues to Rank in Top 100 Jobs, With Ongoing Growth in the Field/