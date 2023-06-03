Pheasant Noodle Recipe: Recipe for Homemade Egg Noodles with Pheasant

Pheasant and Homemade Egg Noodles Recipe
If you’re a true Midwesterner, you’d love this pheasant and egg noodles recipe served over mashed potatoes. Inspired by old-school American home cooks, Keith and Jo Ann Brown, this recipe is sure to become a fast favorite for the entire family.
Ingredients
Main Ingredients:
- 4 to 6 pheasant breasts (and wings, optional)
- Sea salt, to taste
- 4 pats salted butter
- 1 tsp. fresh sage, minced
- ¼ tsp. dried thyme
- ¼ tsp. dried rosemary
- ¼ tsp. white pepper
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken/game stock
- Half an onion
- 1 carrot, quartered
- 1 rib of celery, quartered
- 1 tbs. chopped parsley
Cream of Chicken Ingredients:
- 4 tbs. salted butter
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken/game stock
- 3 tsp. Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base
- ¼ heaping tsp. celery seed
- ¼ heaping tsp. onion salt
- ¼ heaping tsp. garlic powder
- 1 cup whole milk, warmed
Egg Noodles Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra
- 1 tsp. sea salt (not coarse)
- 2 eggs
- 2 egg yolks only
- ¼ cup whole milk
Directions
Egg Noodle Directions:
- Combine 1 tsp. of salt and 2 cups of flour in a stand mixer.
- Make a well in the middle and add the 2 egg yolks and 2 whole eggs.
- With the hook attachment, turn the mixer on low to incorporate.
- Slowly add the milk and knead until the dough comes together into a ball, about 3 minutes. It should be slightly sticky; if needed, add more flour or milk a little bit at a time.
- Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until it’s no longer sticky, about a minute.
- Form into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator. You should end up with about 1 pound of dough.
Cream of Chicken Directions:
- In a medium-large saucepan over medium heat, melt 4 tbs. of butter and allow to foam for a few seconds.
- Add ½ cup of flour and whisk for 2 minutes; it will look dry and pebbly.
- Slowly add chicken or game stock, whisking constantly, to form a smooth roux.
- Stir in remaining ingredients, adding the warmed milk slowly while whisking.
- Bring to a simmer and cook until you get a thick, smooth sauce, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.
- Adjust heat accordingly to prevent scorching the bottom.
- Take off heat.
Cooking Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300° Fahrenheit. Move oven rack to the lower third.
- In a medium-size Dutch oven, add pheasant in one layer and sprinkle with salt.
- Pour the cream of chicken over the pheasant, along with 4 pats of butter, sage, thyme, rosemary, white pepper, and paprika.
- Stir in 2 cups of stock, carrot, celery and onion.
- Bring to a simmer.
- Close the lid and transfer the pot to a preheated oven, and cook for 1-2 hours, or until pheasant is tender.
- Thirty minutes into cooking the pheasant, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Place dough on a lightly floured surface and cut in half. Wrap one piece while you work with the other dusting the rolling pin with flour and rolling out dough thinly, about ¼ inch.
- Use a pizza cutter to slice dough into 3-inch-long noodles. You can cut your noodles as thinly or thickly as you like; they will expand when cooked. Dust with flour to prevent sticking.
- To prevent the noodles from clumping together, quickly add each noodle separately into the boiling water rather than dumping them in all at once.
- Stir and cook for three minutes.
- Take Dutch oven off the oven.
- With a skimmer, scoop out the cooked noodles from the boiling water, allowing excess water to drain, and stir noodles into the pheasant and gravy.
- Repeat with the other half of the dough.
- Return the Dutch oven back into oven and continue cooking until pheasant is tender.
- When done, cut pheasant into bite size pieces, and then return it to the pot.
- Discard onion, carrot, and celery.
- Stir in chopped parsley and season to taste.
- Serve by itself or over hot mashed potatoes.
Enjoy this warm and comforting pheasant and egg noodles dish with your family and friends, and share the true Midwestern hospitality.
