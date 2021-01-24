Phil Bishop Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Frog expert Professor Phil Bishop has Died .

Frog expert Professor Phil Bishop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Really sad news. Frog expert Professor Phil Bishop died this weekend. Never got to meet him in person but talked on the phone a few times for stories. His passion & enthusiasm was infectious. What a loss. Story from last year: https://t.co/E7OzMvJ4P7 — Farah (@KiwiFarah) January 24, 2021

